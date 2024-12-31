Austin FC sign midfielder Ilie Sánchez

“Ilie has been one of the league’s top defensive midfielders in recent seasons,” Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said. “His quality, experience, and leadership will make him an excellent addition to our group.”

A two-time MLS All-Star, Sánchez also lifted the USOC with Sporting Kansas City in 2017. Entering his ninth MLS season, he has 10g/18a in 242 regular season appearances with LAFC (2022-24) and SKC (2017-21).

Sánchez won the 2022 Supporters' Shield-MLS Cup double with LAFC in 2022, converting the title-clinching penalty kick in a legendary shootout win over the Philadelphia Union , as well as the 2024 US Open Cup .

The 34-year-old Spanish midfielder was a free agent after his contract with the Black & Gold expired at the end of last season.

Austin FC have signed former LAFC captain Ilie Sánchez through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

Proven winner

Austin's first offseason signing, Sánchez adds a proven veteran presence to a club that recently declined the options of defensive midfielders Alex Ring and Jhojan Valencia. The Verde & Black midfield is led by Dani Pereira, Sebastián Driussi and Owen Wolff.

A product of FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Sánchez is also well-known for his community advocacy. In 2024, he was a finalist for the Goals Drive Progress Impact Award and was named Sporting KC’s Humanitarian of the Year in 2019 and 2021 for his work with the Special Olympics’ Unified Teams.

“In speaking with Rodolfo and Nico [Estévez] about their plans for the upcoming season, it quickly became clear that signing with Austin FC was the best choice for me,” said Sánchez.

“I want to thank them for this opportunity and look forward to playing at Q2 Stadium as a member of the home team for the first time.”