Austin FC sign Jon Gallagher to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Austin FC have signed defender Jon Gallagher to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29, the club announced Wednesday.

Since arriving from Atlanta United via trade in 2020, Gallagher has gone on make the most appearances of any outfield player in Verde history (179), recording 14g/14a during that span. He was selected as an All-Star in 2023.

“Having been with this club through our first five seasons on the pitch, I feel a unique connection to the fanbase and community here,” said Gallagher.

“I love this club and city and want to continue working hard on what we’ve built.”

Austin begin their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at home against Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).