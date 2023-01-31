Transfer Tracker

Austin FC loan forward Moussa Djitté to Ligue 1's AC Ajaccio

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_Moussa Djitte

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Austin FC have loaned forward Moussa Djitté to Ligue 1 side AC Ajaccio through June 30, the club announced Tuesday. The deal includes a purchase option.

The 23-year-old Senegal native leaves Austin, at least temporarily, after they signed longtime US international striker Gyasi Zardes in free agency this winter. The club also returns Argentine veteran Maxi Urruti, who often started during their 2022 campaign.

Djitté has five goals and two assists in 30 games (12 starts) for Austin. He originally joined in June 2021 from Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38, though didn’t debut until late in their expansion season. Djitté has held a U22 Initiative spot for the Verde & Black.

AC Ajaccio are currently in a relegation spot (18th place) in France’s top flight, three points from safety. They’re one of Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring teams, tallying 16 times in 20 matches.

Austin, a Western Conference finalist in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, return to action on Feb. 25 when hosting expansion side St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Austin FC Moussa Djitté Transfer Tracker

