Austin FC sign Dani Pereira to contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Austin FC have signed midfielder Dani Pereira to a contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

Additionally, Pereira has obtained a Green Card, granting him permanent resident status in the United States. He will no longer occupy an international slot on Austin’s roster.

The first overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, Pereira featured in 26 matches (23 starts) for the Verde & Black this season, scoring one goal and adding five assists.

“Dani arrived at Austin FC as a young player and has grown a tremendous amount in the four seasons since,” said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. “He has become an important part of our midfield and still has potential to continue developing.”

The 24-year-old has made 113 appearances for Austin since joining in 2021 and has recorded 3g/17a during that span. Pereira has also earned five caps for Venezuela and was called into La Vinotinto's Copa América squad last summer.

“Austin FC is the place where I began my professional career and this club and community have become like home for me and my family,” said Pereira. “I’m already looking forward to the start of preseason and can’t wait to play at Q2 Stadium again soon.”