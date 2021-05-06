Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host USWNT for first-ever match

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Before Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium hosts its first MLS match, the new soccer-specific stadium will host the US women’s national team on June 16.

The reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champions are scheduled to face Nigeria in an exhibition match, making it the first-ever game played at the venue. The friendly will be part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series.

“We are both thrilled and honored that the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium will feature the four-time FIFA World Champions,” Austin FC president Andy Loughnane said in a release. “Hosting the USWNT at Q2 Stadium speaks to the world-class nature of our city, our facilities and the popularity of the sport in our region.”

Austin FC are scheduled to play their first MLS match at Q2 Stadium on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes, ending the eight-game road streak head coach Josh Wolff’s team is starting the season with. Q2 Stadium includes 20,500 seats and is a $260 million, privately financed, state-of-the-art ground.

“We are extremely excited for the U.S. Women’s National Team to play the first soccer match at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a release. “The development of Austin FC has been impressive and fun to watch, and the way the community has embraced the club is inspiring. We can’t wait to play there and feel that energy.”

As part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series, the US will also play two games at BBVA Stadium, the home of Houston Dynamo FC. They’ll open June 10 against Portugal and face Jamaica on June 13, then head to Austin. These tests will also serve as the final international games before Andonovski names his 18-player team for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

