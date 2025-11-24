Austin FC sign homegrown midfielder Ervin Torres

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC have signed homegrown midfielder Ervin Torres, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030.
A standout for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Austin FC II, Torres contributed 8g/5a across 53 appearances (46 starts). He earned an MLS NEXT All-Star appearance in 2023.
The 18-year-old made his MLS debut in October 2024 against the Colorado Rapids, becoming the first Austin FC academy player to represent the club at the first team, second team, and academy levels.
"Ervin is a talented young player who has progressed well at each step of our pathway,” said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. “We wish to congratulate him on becoming the latest Austin FC academy product to sign a contract with our first team.”
Torres is Austin's third homegrown signing, following in the footsteps of Owen Wolff and Micah Burton.
“I couldn’t be more excited to sign as a homegrown player with Austin FC,” said Torres. “I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates who have helped me so much during my time here. My focus now is on continuing to push myself each day in training and to keep getting better.”
Austin finished sixth in the Western Conference in 2025 (47 points), earning an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in their first season under head coach Nico Estévez. LAFC eliminated them in a Round One Best-of-3 Series.
