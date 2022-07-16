Goal of the Week

Austin FC's Diego Fagundez wins Week 20 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC winger Diego Fagundez, by a fraction, has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 20 of the 2022 MLS season.

Fagundez grabbed first place (28.9% of the vote), courtesy of a picture-perfect free kick that jumpstarted their 3-1 comeback win over Houston Dynamo FC in a Heineken Rivalry Week clash.

He beat out Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernandez by the narrowest of margins, as the summertime addition and club-record signing’s first of two goals in a 2-2 draw at D.C. United placed second (28.5% of the vote).

Perhaps LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic’s top-corner rip would have won among a different batch of nominees, but his late effort in a 3-2 Cali Clasico loss to the San Jose Earthquakes was stuck in third place (26.5% of the vote).

Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain brought up the rear with his stunning consolation strike in a 2-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union. It earned 16.1% of the vote for last place.

Check out all of the nominees below.

Goal of the Week Diego Fagundez Austin FC

