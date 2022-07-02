Goal of the Week

Austin FC's Daniel Pereira wins Week 17 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Daniel Pereira’s long-range banger, which paced Austin FC to a 1-0 midweek win over Charlotte FC, has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 17 of the 2022 MLS season.

Pereira, who’s ferocious attempt from distance caromed in off the crossbar, took nearly 60 percent of the vote (59.3). The winner, which came just two minutes after Pereira entered the match, outpaced a left-footed blast from Emanuel Reynoso. The Minnesota United magician claimed second in the vote with 16 percent. 

Houston Dynamo FC's goal scientist, Darwin Quintero, hit a glorious looping first-time shot which took 12.7 percent of the vote, just ahead of a curling free kick by FC Dallas goal king Jesus Ferreira, which bagged 12 percent.

Check out all the nominees below.

