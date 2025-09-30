Austin FC, Nashville SC seek first-ever trophy in US Open Cup Final

When it comes to atmosphere and crowd support, few places in Major League Soccer rival Austin FC ’s Q2 Stadium.

"… It’s their moment, it’s their game. And we’re going to need them from the first minute."

"… They’ve been here since day one to build everything that we’re all enjoying. So it’s their moment to enjoy a final at home and show what they’ve been showing all these years, this season as well.

On Wednesday night, the Verde & Black’s home ground promises to be rocking like never before when Nashville SC visit for the 2025 US Open Cup final (8 pm ET | Paramount+, CBS Sports Network).

"Everyone around the team, everyone in the community, everyone who follows the team. I know in this particular case, the city of Austin is behind the team. It would mean a lot."

"To have the opportunity to bring a first trophy to the club, it means a lot – not only to the club but the fanbase, the players, the staff," Estévez said.

The Spaniard's squad is now 90 minutes, plus potentially extra time and penalty kicks, away from bringing Austin to unprecedented heights.

The Verde & Black, who are on the verge of returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, have made forward progress in head coach Nico Estévez's first season.

"That’s what it’s about in soccer, to win a trophy. Now we are so close, and we have to grab it."

"We need to believe. And you can feel that belief in the club, and us players have that belief to win a trophy," Mukhtar said.

Hany Mukhtar started that final at GEODIS Park and knows what will be at stake Wednesday: a first-ever trophy, prize money and a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Coincidentally, Nashville are also searching for their first piece of silverware. The Coyotes fell narrowly short two seasons ago, dropping a heartbreaking penalty-kick shootout to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2023 final.

Star-studded final

Mukhtar, the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, provides a formidable one-two punch in Nashville’s attack alongside Sam Surridge. The English striker is third in this year's MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race (22 goals), and has carried that form into the US Open Cup with a hat-trick in Nashville’s 3-1 semifinal win over the Philadelphia Union.

However, head coach B.J. Callaghan believes the club’s impressive run goes far beyond his two marquee players.

"I think the Open Cup has shone a light on how we are a real team from top to bottom," Callaghan said. "We have a lot of players who contributed to this run, big moments in this run. And that’s the beauty of the tournament, it’s that you’re going to call on everybody."

The same goes for Austin, who reached the final thanks to a 120th-minute goal from CJ Fodrey that gave them a dramatic 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC.

"We had a very difficult path to get to this point," said Sánchez. "It’s not easy at all to go to places like Minnesota, San Jose [in the quarterfinals] in the conditions that we had to play those games."

Other than injured USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez, the Verde & Black are expected to be at full strength. Homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff and DP forwards Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari will pace the attack, while All-Star goalkeeper Brad Stuver anchors the backline.

"It’s special. It is an opportunity that we’re all very excited about," said Sánchez. "We need to make the most out of it. We need to go after the game, go after our opponent and try to beat them on the field throughout the 90-plus [minutes].