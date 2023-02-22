Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Austin FC have signed midfielder Diego Fagúndez to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old joined Austin before their inaugural season in 2021, scored the first goal in club history and has featured in all but one game in Verde & Black history. Fagúndez initially joined MLS in 2010 as a 15-year-old homegrown player for the New England Revolution, spending his entire career there before switching clubs.

“Having been with Austin FC since the beginning, I couldn’t be prouder of how far this club has come in its first two years,” Fagúndez said in a release.