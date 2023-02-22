Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Austin FC have signed midfielder Diego Fagúndez to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
The 28-year-old joined Austin before their inaugural season in 2021, scored the first goal in club history and has featured in all but one game in Verde & Black history. Fagúndez initially joined MLS in 2010 as a 15-year-old homegrown player for the New England Revolution, spending his entire career there before switching clubs.
“Having been with Austin FC since the beginning, I couldn’t be prouder of how far this club has come in its first two years,” Fagúndez said in a release.
“I’m thrilled to stay here and sign a new contract and want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the incredible fanbase for all their support. This place has become like home and I’m confident that this team and community will achieve great things together.”
Last year, Fagúndez's 15 assists were the second-most in MLS as Austin reached the Western Conference Final as a second-year club. He also scored six goals, including two from direct free kicks.
The Uruguay-born talent is one of only 13 players in MLS history to record at least 60 career goals and 60 career assists, a landmark he reached in August 2022. His 328 career MLS appearances rank 35th all-time and 12th among active players.
While at the Revolution, Fagúndez recorded 53 goals and 45 assists in 265 league games.
“Diego has been a foundational member of this club and community since he first arrived in Austin,” said head coach Josh Wolff. “He’s a quality player who wants to help our team achieve its goal. We’re delighted to have him extend his contract and thankful to our ownership group for making it possible.”
Alongside striker Gyasi Zardes, winger Emiliano Rigoni and talisman Sebastián Driussi, Fagúndez is expected to play a key role in Austin’s 2023 attack. That group gets underway on Saturday when hosting expansion side St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at Q2 Stadium.
