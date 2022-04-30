Austin FC finding "higher level" in 2022 behind MVP candidate Sebastian Driussi

It's ATX's fourth straight win and extends their unbeaten streak to six matches in regular-season play. While the Supporters' Shield challenge is pleasing to head coach Josh Wolff, it's perhaps just the beginning of what could be an epic sophomore season, building off a challenging expansion debut last year in which Verde finished 12th (second-to-last) in the Western Conference standings.

"We learned a lot in the foundation that puts us in a place now where we're operating at a higher level," he added. "And there's a real fluidity and understanding because of the work that we did last year. And I think we've refined that and added some players and the execution gets better."

"It's something we talked about a lot in the offseason," Wolff said of the difference between last season and this one. "I think game management, understanding what it's gonna look like in the first five to 10 minutes, knowing what we can do to opponents as the game goes on. Being aware of the climate, being aware of what the strengths and weaknesses are of our group and the opponents."

"And for me, that's the biggest difference," Tarbell added, contrasting the '21 and '22 seasons. "As soon as the game starts, we can read what the team wants to do. And we know what we want to do is very clear, and Josh has done a good job of instilling that in us. And I think we're in a good place right now with that. It's just clear. We have confidence with what we want to do and then it's just a matter of executing whatever that game plan is."

Andrew Tarbell , surprisingly called into commission as goalkeeper after Brad Stuver was injured on Sebastian Ferreira 's stunning 5th-minute opener from midfield, remarked: "I think as a group, we just are able to quickly solve problems on the field. We have a really good understanding of the way we want to play. Every person on the field, everyone on the team knows what we want to do and we can adapt to different situations."

The match also allowed a national audience a look at Sebastian Driussi, who scored the match-winner and stays tied for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead (alongside Toronto's Jesus Jimenez) with his seventh of the season. While Wolff might not be ready to declare him the league's Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner quite yet, he acknowledges the candidacy is well underway.

"I think he's quite a valuable player for us," Wolff said. "He's quite a valuable player in this league. When you think of the age that he's come at, where he's coming from. He's impactful on the field."

Wolff added to the praise by saying: "He's a beautiful player, and he's extremely talented. And again, his ability to make other players around him better is incredible. And then, his work rate again is tremendous. His goal was fantastic. I would have liked to see more. I always say that, but he brings a lot to this team, for sure."

In between the praise, though, Wolff called out the attention Driussi's been getting on the field – including a late-game hit from Tim Parker that fueled on-field tempers and appeared to contribute to Wolff getting tagged with a yellow card.