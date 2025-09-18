Austin FC dramatically book spot in US Open Cup final

Austin FC have booked their spot in the 2025 US Open Cup final in dramatic fashion, with CJ Fodrey scoring deep in extra-time to secure a 2-1 win over host Minnesota United FC .

In the Oct. 1 title match, Austin FC will host Nashville SC, who defeated the Philadelphia Union, 3-1, at GEODIS Park Tuesday in the other semifinal. The winner will claim a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

Osman Bukari put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time, and Joaquín Pereyra leveled for the Loons with a stunning free kick in the 67th minute.

With the match seconds from a penalty-kick shootout, Fodrey scored the decisive goal, knocking in the rebound after Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair initially saved Myrto Uzuni's header in the box.

Goals