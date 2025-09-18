Austin FC dramatically book spot in US Open Cup final

Austin FC have booked their spot in the 2025 US Open Cup final in dramatic fashion, with CJ Fodrey scoring deep in extra-time to secure a 2-1 win over host Minnesota United FC.
In the Oct. 1 title match, Austin FC will host Nashville SC, who defeated the Philadelphia Union, 3-1, at GEODIS Park Tuesday in the other semifinal. The winner will claim a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
Osman Bukari put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time, and Joaquín Pereyra leveled for the Loons with a stunning free kick in the 67th minute.
With the match seconds from a penalty-kick shootout, Fodrey scored the decisive goal, knocking in the rebound after Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair initially saved Myrto Uzuni's header in the box.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's a massive moment for Austin FC, who will play in - and host - their first final in club history. And it came about as late as possible with an unlikely hero in Fodrey, who has secured his place in Verde lore. Meanwhile, heartbreak for Minnesota United FC, who would have been in the same boat had they won.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Could there be any other? Take a bow, CJ Fodrey.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: When you score arguably the biggest goal in club history, you get the nod here. Again, plaudits for CJ Fodrey.
Next Up
- MIN: Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Chicago Fire FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- ATX: Sunday, Sept. 21 vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 7:00 pm ET (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+) | MLS regular season