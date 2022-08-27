Austin FC dial up intensity to humble LAFC: “This wasn't an ordinary game”

“There’s a mentality,” said Wolff postgame. “You want to come into it with a physicality, and you’ve got to invest emotionally as well. And these guys could feel it in the warm-up that this wasn’t an ordinary game. [LAFC] are the best team in the league for a reason, they have quality, they have power, they have speed, they have depth. So from the starting point, in these types of games, you’ve got to answer the physicality and the emotion of it and you’ve got to have some level of control as well. And then the footballing takes over.