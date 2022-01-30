Atlanta United top Georgia Revolution 4-0 in preseason scrimmage

Atlanta United cruised to a 4-0 preseason victory over NPSL side Georgia Revolution FC on Sunday behind goals from Tyler Wolff, Luiz Araujo, George Campbell and 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Daniel Bloyou.

Atlanta struck twice early in the first half, with the opener coming through a headed finish that Wolff cashed home to the far post. Araujo then added a second on another header, this time assisted by left back Andrew Gutman.

After Campbell ranged up from his center-back spot and made it 3-0, the Five Stripes added a fourth upon rotating their full lineup. Bloyou, the No. 75 overall pick in the 2022 SuperDraft out of Penn State, volleyed home a cross from the right side to seal the 4-0 scoreline.

Atlanta await a preseason training trip in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they'll face Celaya FC on Feb. 6.

Goals

  • ATL - Tyler Wolff
  • ATL - Luiz Araujo
  • ATL - George Campbell
  • ATL - Daniel Bloyou

Lineup

  • ATL starting XI: Brad Guzan, Aiden McFadden, George Campbell, Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ozzie Alonso, Matheus Rossetto, Franco Ibarra, Luiz Araujo, Tyler Wolff, Jackson Conway
  • ATL second XI: Dylan Castanheira; Luke Brennan, Bryce Washington, Alex De John, Mikey Ambrose, Amar Sejdić, Ajani Fortune, Robbie Mertz, Darwin Matheus, Danny Centeno, Daniel Bloyou
Atlanta United FC

