Atlanta United sign midfielder Ozzie Alonso in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed free-agent midfielder Ozzie Alonso for the 2022 campaign with a club option for 2023, the Five Stripes announced Thursday.
Alonso, 36, arrives with 13 years of MLS experience split across the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United FC. He's considered among the league's best-ever defensive midfielders.
“We’re pleased Ozzie has chosen to sign with us in free agency,” Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “A proven leader, Ozzie is one of the most respected and decorated players in our league. His veteran presence on the field and in the locker room will be a great addition for our club.”
Alonso has spent the past three seasons with Minnesota after spending the first 10 campaigns with Seattle. He played alongside Atlanta head coach Gonzalo Pineda from 2014-15 and for him during 2017-18 when Pineda was an assistant coach for the Sounders.
A captain in Minnesota, he won an MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups during his run with the Sounders. He's also a four-time MLS All-Star and was a Best XI selection in 2012.
Alonso has never missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs during his playing career. The Cuba native has amassed 338 regular-season appearances (317 starts), contributing 13 goals and 27 assists across that span.
Atlanta, entering their first full season under Pineda's leadership, were looking to add a veteran presence in midfield.