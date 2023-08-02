Atlanta United acquire Portuguese forward Xande Silva

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have added another forward to their high-octane attack, announcing Wednesday they have acquired Xande Silva on loan from French since Dijon FCO.
The 26-year-old former Portuguese youth international arrives through the 2023 MLS season with a purchase option.
"We’re excited to welcome Xande to the club and look forward to him providing an impact over the final stretch of the season," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He is a versatile attacker who will provide more competition on the wing and has the ability to play anywhere across the front three.”
Before joining the Five Stripes, Silva spent his entire professional career in Europe playing for West Ham United and Nottingham Forest (both England), Vitória Guimarães (Portugal), Aris Thessaloniki (Greece) and Dijon. While at the latter stop, he's posted six goals and three assists in 32 matches.
Silva is Atlanta's second final-third signing before the Secondary Transfer Window closes Wednesday evening, joining forward Jamal Thiaré (transfer from Ligue 2 side Le Havre). They'll also reportedly soon add Saba Lobzhanidze (transfer from Süper Lig's Hatayspor) as a Designated Player alongside midfielder Thiago Almada and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Atlanta are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, on track for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. Their 42 goals scored are tied for third-most in the league.
