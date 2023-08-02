Atlanta United acquire Portuguese forward Xande Silva

Atlanta United have added another forward to their high-octane attack, announcing Wednesday they have acquired Xande Silva on loan from French since Dijon FCO.

"We’re excited to welcome Xande to the club and look forward to him providing an impact over the final stretch of the season," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He is a versatile attacker who will provide more competition on the wing and has the ability to play anywhere across the front three.”