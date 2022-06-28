Atlanta United secure loan extension for Ronaldo Cisneros through end of 2022

The updated deal for the 25-year-old Mexican striker, who arrived on March 21 from Chivas Guadalajara, also includes a purchase option.

Atlanta United have extended Ronald Cisneros ' loan through the end of the 2022 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Cisneros has four goals in 10 league appearances (nine starts) with the Five Stripes, earning MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors in Week 10 after scoring a hat-trick in 36 minutes - the fastest in club history from the start of kickoff.

Arguably one of the league's top under-the-radar signings this season, Cisneros was brought to fill an attacking void as Atlanta United dealt with multiple absences this season, including star striker Josef Martinez, who recently recovered from knee surgery.

The Mexican forward has been able to add pace to Atlanta's attacking line. Per Second Spectrum, Cisneros has the 13th-fastest recorded speed in MLS this year at 9.95 meters per second, with 27.4 runs per 90 minutes and 0.28 runs per possession.