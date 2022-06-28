Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United secure loan extension for Ronaldo Cisneros through end of 2022

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS:Extension

Atlanta United have extended Ronald Cisneros' loan through the end of the 2022 season, the club announced Tuesday.

The updated deal for the 25-year-old Mexican striker, who arrived on March 21 from Chivas Guadalajara, also includes a purchase option.

Cisneros has four goals in 10 league appearances (nine starts) with the Five Stripes, earning MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors in Week 10 after scoring a hat-trick in 36 minutes - the fastest in club history from the start of kickoff.

Arguably one of the league's top under-the-radar signings this season, Cisneros was brought to fill an attacking void as Atlanta United dealt with multiple absences this season, including star striker Josef Martinez, who recently recovered from knee surgery.

The Mexican forward has been able to add pace to Atlanta's attacking line. Per Second Spectrum, Cisneros has the 13th-fastest recorded speed in MLS this year at 9.95 meters per second, with 27.4 runs per 90 minutes and 0.28 runs per possession.

Cisneros and Atlanta visit the New York Red Bulls Thursday night at 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Ronaldo Cisneros Atlanta United FC Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Colorado Rapids send Nicolas Mezquida to Volos FC of Greece in permanent transfer
FC Dallas turn Maarten Paes into permanent transfer from FC Utrecht
Official: Charlotte FC loan Alan Franco to Talleres in Argentina
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids send Nicolas Mezquida to Volos FC of Greece in permanent transfer
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids send Nicolas Mezquida to Volos FC of Greece in permanent transfer
FC Dallas turn Maarten Paes into permanent transfer from FC Utrecht
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas turn Maarten Paes into permanent transfer from FC Utrecht
Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union leapfrog NYCFC after Week 16
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union leapfrog NYCFC after Week 16
Austin FC's Brad Stuver nominated for 2022 ESPN Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award

Austin FC's Brad Stuver nominated for 2022 ESPN Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award
Atlanta United secure loan extension for Ronaldo Cisneros through end of 2022
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United secure loan extension for Ronaldo Cisneros through end of 2022
"Worldwide superstar": Lorenzo Insigne arrives at Toronto FC as Italian centerpiece 
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"Worldwide superstar": Lorenzo Insigne arrives at Toronto FC as Italian centerpiece 
More News
Video
Video
MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: Sacramento Republic vs. New York Red Bulls | June 28, 2022
1:13

MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: Sacramento Republic vs. New York Red Bulls | June 28, 2022
What A Save! Who is making their case for Goalkeeper of the Year?
1:14

What A Save! Who is making their case for Goalkeeper of the Year?
Lorenzo Insigne is here! Can he save Toronto's season?
4:11

Lorenzo Insigne is here! Can he save Toronto's season?
Gareth Bale to MLS! Does the Champions League winner make LAFC the MLS Cup favorite?
1:18:45

Gareth Bale to MLS! Does the Champions League winner make LAFC the MLS Cup favorite?
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!