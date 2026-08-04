Atlanta United's Jacob, Mihaj fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings after Matchday 19 of the 2026 season.
Jacob fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United defender Tomás Jacob for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 12th minute of Atlanta’s match against the Philadelphia Union on August 1.
Mihaj fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United defender Enea Mihaj for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 26th minute of Atlanta’s match against the Philadelphia Union on August 1.
Turgeman fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New England Revolution forward Dor Turgeman for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 61st minute of New England’s match against CF Montréal on August 1.
Minnesota United FC fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Minnesota United FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 62nd minute of their match on August 1.
The club has violated the policy for the first time this season, and fines have been issued to the club and head coach Cameron Knowles.