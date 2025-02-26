Atlanta United's Edwin Mosquera wins Goal of the Matchday

They left it late, but Atlanta United got their season off to a dream start with a 3-2 home win against CF Montréal. Edwin Mosquera's stunning 85th-minute goal proved to be the game-winner, as the Five Stripes picked up all three points on MLS is Back weekend.
His precise, curling strike into the top-right corner claimed 42.6% of the fan vote to win AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 1.
2nd place, Anders Dreyer (36.1%): Dreyer made history on Saturday, scoring San Diego FC's first-ever goal. But the Dane's second goal stole the headlines, as he capped a late counter-attack with a sensational bar-down finish to seal a 2-0 win over defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy.
3rd place, Pedro Vite (12.8%): Vancouver Whitecaps FC had a Matchday 1 to remember, routing rivals Portland Timbers, 4-1. Vite played a key role in the victory, curling a left-footed shot into the far corner to highlight new manager Jesper Sørensen's first win.
4th place, Jeremy Ebobisse (8.4%): Ebobisse kicked off the 2025 MLS season in style, curling a left-footed effort into the upper left-hand corner to make the difference in LAFC’s 1-0 victory over Minnesota United FC.
