Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon out long-term with shoulder injury

Brooks Lennon - Atlanta United
MLSsoccer staff

Atlanta United right back Brooks Lennon is expected to miss between four to six months after undergoing shoulder surgery, the club announced Monday.

Lennon suffered a dislocated shoulder in Game 1 of Atlanta's Round One Best-of-3 Series against Inter Miami CF in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Now, the 27-year-old is slated to return early in the 2025 MLS season.

Lennon has 11 goals and 44 assists in 232 regular-season matches, spanning Real Salt Lake (2017-19) and Atlanta (2020-24). Before coming to MLS, he played for English Premier League side Liverpool's academy.

Atlanta visit Miami for Saturday's decisive Game 3 to determine who advances to an Eastern Conference Semifinal against the winner of the Orlando City SC-Charlotte FC series (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Atlanta United Brooks Lennon

Related Stories

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
Atlanta United stun Inter Miami: "We're playing with no fear"
DRAMA! Atlanta United force Game 3 with Inter Miami & Lionel Messi
More News
More News
Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon out long-term with shoulder injury

Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon out long-term with shoulder injury
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
Your Monday Kickoff: Red Bulls deliver an MLS upset for the ages
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Red Bulls deliver an MLS upset for the ages
Video
Video
Gabriel Pec: 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year
0:59

Gabriel Pec: 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year
Seattle Sounders: Do they have the best defense left in playoffs?
0:57
MLS Wrap-Up

Seattle Sounders: Do they have the best defense left in playoffs?
Can Ryan Gauld lead Vancouver Whitecaps to LAFC upset?
3:21
MLS Wrap-Up

Can Ryan Gauld lead Vancouver Whitecaps to LAFC upset?
Columbus Crew: Can they call this season a success?
1:13
MLS Wrap-Up

Columbus Crew: Can they call this season a success?