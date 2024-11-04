Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon out long-term with shoulder injury

Atlanta United right back Brooks Lennon is expected to miss between four to six months after undergoing shoulder surgery, the club announced Monday.

Lennon suffered a dislocated shoulder in Game 1 of Atlanta's Round One Best-of-3 Series against Inter Miami CF in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Now, the 27-year-old is slated to return early in the 2025 MLS season.

Lennon has 11 goals and 44 assists in 232 regular-season matches, spanning Real Salt Lake (2017-19) and Atlanta (2020-24). Before coming to MLS, he played for English Premier League side Liverpool's academy.