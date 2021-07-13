Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank named ESPN's Sports Philanthropist of the Year

Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank has been named the 2021 Sports Philanthropist of the Year as part of the of the production of the seventh annual Sports Humanitarian Awards on Monday in New York City, the club announced Tuesday .

The Sports Humanitarian Awardsare a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. Blank was given the honors in recognition of the recent philanthropic work of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and Blank’s Family of Businesses that includes the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, the nationwide PGA TOUR Superstore, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and three ranches in Montana.

“This is a tremendous honor, but it’s one that belongs to my dear family and our associates with the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstore, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, our ranches in Montana and our Family Foundation,” Blank said in Tuesday's statement. “When we simplify what it means to give back, it’s neighbors helping neighbors and friends helping friends, that is humanitarian work in its purest, and perhaps most powerful form. May we all continue to look for ways to lift others, and to heal the world in whatever way we can so that all may rise.”