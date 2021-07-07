Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy

“Dimitrios is a seasoned executive with extensive experience at the league level,” Eales said in a club statement. “He will be a valuable strategic addition to our front office with his legal background and comprehensive knowledge of MLS commercial and competition guidelines. Along with his broad domestic and international soccer relationships both on the commercial and technical side, Dimitrios brings a strong familiarity with roster management and the player acquisition process to our Technical Department. We look forward to welcoming him to the club in August.”

Efstathiou will join Atlanta after spending 10 years working for Major League Soccer, most recently as Senior Vice President, Player Relations & Competition. He will report to club president Darren Eales and joins Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra, who will continue to lead the technical department.

The club noted Efstathiou's duties would include leading strategy for Atlanta United and managing the salary cap and transfers. Prior to joining MLS, Efstathiou worked in law including as Head of Legal for EFG Bank in London.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work directly with Dimitrios over the last few years and I know his work ethic and deep knowledge of MLS will be a great complement to our staff,” Bocanegra said. “He has a thorough understanding of league roster construction policies and guidelines and brings a wealth of knowledge in international commercial areas that will add another dimension to our long-term strategy. I’m looking forward to working alongside him and building a strong partnership as we grow the club.”

Atlanta United have endured a slow start to 2021, taking 12 points from their first 11 games. They are winless in their last six.