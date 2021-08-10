Atlanta United hope for coach search update "soon" amid Gonzalo Pineda reports

After reportedly offering a contract to former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca , the Five Stripes have reportedly turned their search to Seattle Sounders assistant Gonzalo Pineda. The Athletic detailed how the club requested permission to interview Pineda last week, while Niko Moreno of Sounder at Heart reported on Tuesday that the clubs were working out details of a deal that would see Pineda become Atlanta’s next head coach.

"We hope to have some news for you soon," technical director Carlos Bocanegra told media on a virtual press conference Tuesday.

After parting ways with Gabriel Heinze just 13 MLS matches into his tenure, Atlanta have been led by interim boss Rob Valentino. A permanent resolution could be looming, though.

“We’ve been talking to a few people, I’m not going to comment on anyone specific,” Bocanegra said when asked directly about the Pineda report.

Valentino led the club to their first win in 12 games last weekend (3-2 at Columbus), perhaps a momentum-swinging victory that coincides with Josef Martinez returning to form, Marcelino Moreno enjoying his best run in MLS and Atlanta signing winger Luiz Araujo from French league champions Lille just ahead of the transfer deadline.

The players have voiced their support of Valentino, though the interim manager already publicly stated the club told him he wasn’t in the running for the full-time job when he took over.