Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman out 8-12 weeks with quad injury

Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman will miss 8-12 weeks with a quad injury, the club announced Monday.
Gutman sustained the injury to his left quad in Atlanta United's 2-2 draw against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday.
The 25-year-old was in his first season with the Five Stripes after spending last season on an intra-league loan with the New York Red Bulls. He had been among Atlanta's most reliable players this season for head coach Gonzalo Pineda, starting all 12 of his appearances at left back, playing 998 MLS minutes.
It's the latest in a lengthy list of injuries Atlanta have endured to key contributors so far this season, with Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson and Ozzie Alonso all suffering season-ending injuries. Josef Martinez and Santiago Sosa are among the others that have missed time.