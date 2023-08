Atlanta United complete Marcelino Moreno transfer to Coritiba

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Atlanta United have permanently transferred midfielder Marcelino Moreno to Brazilian top-flight side Coritiba FC, the club announced Thursday.

Moreno had been on loan with Coritiba since January 2022, before their transfer option from Atlanta was exercised this summer (effective retroactive to July 15).

The move completes nearly three years of the 28-year-old being on Atlanta's roster after he joined in September 2020 from Argentine side Lanús. Ultimately, Moreno tallied 13 goals and 14 assists in 68 games for Atlanta.