FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following ruling after Matchday 5 of the 2026 season.
Miles Robinson fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 60th minute of Cincinnati’s match against CF Montréal on March 22nd.
Gustav Berggren fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Red Bull New York defender Gustav Berggren for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 52nd minute of Red Bull’s match against Charlotte FC on March 21st.