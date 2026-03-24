Disciplinary Committee Decision

FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

MilesRobinson-Disco

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following ruling after Matchday 5 of the 2026 season.

Miles Robinson fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 60th minute of Cincinnati’s match against CF Montréal on March 22nd.

Gustav Berggren fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Red Bull New York defender Gustav Berggren for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 52nd minute of Red Bull’s match against Charlotte FC on March 21st.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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