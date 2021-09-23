Atlanta United aren't "back" — and that's a great thing for the Five Stripes

The key here though is that they didn’t try and convince anyone otherwise. They could have grinded gears for a few more months or so while talking about believing in their guy’s ability to turn it around and break a 20-game winless streak. Instead, club president Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra moved decisively toward a new direction. One that might be a culmination of lessons learned from a couple of years wondering just how long each action would seem more flammable than the next.

But are they back? Back implies some kind of regression. Like they just left all the winning elements from 2017 and 2018 sitting in a bag in a storage closet somewhere and all they had to do was circle around, pull them out and start using them again. To an extent, they tried that. It’s just that when they pulled “respected Argentine manager” out of the bag, it had warped into something unrecognizably different.

Since Heinze’s firing on July 17, the Five Stripes have added future superstar Luiz Araujo , turned Ezequiel Barco onto a path that may finally bring him to his full potential and jumped from near last place to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with the possibility of hosting a playoff game looking more likely by the day. On Saturday, they'll travel to fellow playoff contender Philadelphia Union (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter) looking to continue their climb up the Eastern Conference.

For a team that’s always been at its best taking cues from their city, it feels appropriate that things would burn for a while before they got rebuilt. After hitting its lowest point, casting off Gabriel Heinze after just 13 games and two wins, the team has finally found some water for the fire and entered a rapid rebuilding process.

When Valentino came in as interim manager the team went from laboring under an anxiety-inducing management style to simply being trusted to execute the task at hand by someone who genuinely cared. It’s so small, but it feels monumental to see a manager come to the obvious and correct answer by throwing aside ego and allowing players the freedom to succeed — players like Barco, who returned from the Tokyo Olympics to a new coach and a new sense of trust in his ability.

“He’s got these gifts, certain players just have. Some things you can coach better and do exercises for. Some things, like if I do an individual session with Barco, I can’t teach him how to dribble like that or have that pace,” Valentino said. “There are certain things that you need to let them have the freedom to do. It’s like a ‘I give you one, you give me one’ kind of deal. If I tell him, I need you to do this defensively, then I’ll give you the freedom attacking-wise. I’m not doing anything different.”

Barco has six goals and five assists post-Olympics. He had just one goal and one assist in 2021 beforehand. Six and five would be career highs for him in any season up until this point. And the rest of the team has seen a similar boost. Seven wins in eight games is tied for the best eight-game stretch in club history. The best since 2018.

And now, they’ve found a manager in Gonzalo Pineda who’s not only ready to continue those relationships, but build on them. Not just with the players but with the club as a whole. That includes every employee, every fan and every member of the Atlanta United ecosystem.