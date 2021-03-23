Atlanta United announce AT&T as new sleeve sponsor

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United - Sleeve sponsor - AT&T

AT&T will be Atlanta United's new sleeve sponsor for the upcoming 2021 season, the club announced Tuesday.

AT&T will be featured on the left sleeve on the team’s BLVCK primary kit, the King’s Kit secondary and the club's third kit, which is scheduled to be unveiled later this summer.

“We’re excited to welcome AT&T as a new sleeve sponsor for the 2021 season,” Atlanta United President Darren Eales said in a release. “We value our relationship with AT&T as a founding partner of AMB Sports + Entertainment, and we are proud to now feature them on our jerseys. Atlanta United was one of the few clubs to introduce sleeve partnerships prior to the 2020 season, and we are pleased to be able to continue to explore new partnership opportunities.”

Atlanta are currently undergoing preseason preparations under new head coach Gabriel Heinze ahead of the start of their 2021 Concacaf Champions League campaign, which starts against Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense on April 6. The Five Stripes open the upcoming league season at Orlando City SC on April 17.

Atlanta United FC

