Atlanta United acquire international roster slots from Nashville & Seattle

Atlanta United have acquired two international roster slots for the remainder of the 2022 season, the club announced Wednesday, before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens July 7.

The first comes from Nashville SC in exchange for $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and Atlanta’s natural third-round selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

The second comes from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $175,000 in 2023 GAM.