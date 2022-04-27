Atlanta United acquire goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on loan from Lanus

The move adds depth to Atlanta's goalkeeping position, which has been hit heavily by injuries. Usual starter Brad Guzan recently suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg, and offseason signing Dylan Castanheira is out long-term while recovering from a ruptured left Achilles tendon sustained in early April. Their other offseason signing, veteran Bobby Shuttleworth, is currently first on the depth chart.

Rios Novo is familiar with the Five Stripes after spending the 2021 season with Atlanta United 2 on loan from Lanús. The 19-year-old also debuted for the first team during their 2021 Concacaf Champions league series against Costa Rica's LD Alajuelense, putting in a memorable performance to help Atlanta reach the CCL quarterfinals.