Atlanta trade Mo Adams to Inter Miami for Dylan Castanheira

Adams, 25, joins Miami with four seasons of MLS experience, split across Atlanta and Chicago Fire FC after being picked No. 10 overall in the 2018 SuperDraft out of Syracuse University. While battling injuries recently, he’s recorded one goal and two assists across 48 games (27 starts).

“Mo is another acquisition that improves the team leading into next year,” Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He is an athletic and skillful player, can feature as a midfielder and right back, and brings a winning mentality that will be valuable for our roster.”

Castanheira gives Atlanta another goalkeeping option behind longtime starter Brad Guzan. The 26-year-old is yet to make his MLS debut, though has played extensively for lower-league sides – including reserve team Atlanta United 2 during the 2019 season.

“Dylan is a goalkeeper we’re familiar with from his time at the club and we’re pleased to add him to our roster,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He will bring quality and competition to our goalkeeper group.”