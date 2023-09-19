Disciplinary Committee Decision

Atlanta, Miami players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

DisCo Rulings - 9.19.23

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings after Matchday 32 of the 2023 season.

Atlanta, Miami violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 53rd minute of their match on September 16. Atlanta and Miami have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season and have each been issued an official warning for their actions.
 
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Atlanta forwards Giorgos Giakoumakis and Xande Silva and Miami forward Leonardo Campana and midfielder Facundo Farías have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Elliott fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90+ minute of Philadelphia’s match against FC Cincinnati on September 16.

Elliott has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee Decision

