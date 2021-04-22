Atlanta academy director departing to take charge of University of South Carolina

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Atlanta United academy director Tony Annan will be departing to take over as head coach for the University of South Carolina, the club announced in a Thursday release.

Annan, who has also been serving as the interim head coach of the club's USL Championship affiliate Atlanta United 2, will stay with the club until mid-June before assuming the new role while the club conducts a search for a replacement.

“It’s bittersweet to announce Tony’s departure from Atlanta United, as he has been an integral factor for our success over the last five years and has truly been a pleasure to work with,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in Thursday's release. “In 2016, we became the first MLS Academy to launch prior to its first team, and it put us in the position that we are in today, which includes several professional signings who have gone on to play meaningful minutes, as well more than 40 other Academy players who have received Division I scholarships. We want to thank Tony for his years of service to the club and wish him success at the University of South Carolina.”

Annan had been with the club since April 2016 and was named the academy director that December. Since then, Atlanta's academy has produced 12 players who have gone on to sign professional contracts, including 10 MLS homegrowns. Eight of those players have earned minutes at the first-team level, while two other former academy players have signed with Atlanta United 2 and 42 players have received Division I scholarships.

Annan also helped Atlanta United win its first trophy in club history when he led the club's U-17 side to a US Soccer Developmental Academy national championship in 2016-17.

