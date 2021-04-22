Atlanta academy director departing to take charge of University of South Carolina

“It’s bittersweet to announce Tony’s departure from Atlanta United, as he has been an integral factor for our success over the last five years and has truly been a pleasure to work with,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in Thursday's release. “In 2016, we became the first MLS Academy to launch prior to its first team, and it put us in the position that we are in today, which includes several professional signings who have gone on to play meaningful minutes, as well more than 40 other Academy players who have received Division I scholarships. We want to thank Tony for his years of service to the club and wish him success at the University of South Carolina.”