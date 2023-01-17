Ashley Westwood: Charlotte FC set up "like a proper Premier League club"

Just a week into his Charlotte FC career, Ashley Westwood already feels right at home.

Understandably, much of that has to do with how new teammates have welcomed the veteran English midfielder, who earlier this month joined the second-year MLS club on a free transfer from Championship side Burnley.

But the 32-year-old, who arrives with a decade of Premier League experience, also sees sporting similarities between Charlotte and his previous club stops from across the pond, which also includes Aston Villa.

"The professionalism, the way they work, the way they train and the hard work we’ve done so far this first week has been incredible," Westwood told the media Tuesday from the club's preseason training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Westwood added: "The work that the staff have done – for me, the way the set-up is here, it’s a proper Premier League club. It's something the club should be very, very proud of."

In fact, some of the work he's put in under head coach Christian Lattanzio so far this winter surpasses anything Westwood has ever experienced as a pro.

"The running we’ve done, it’s been harder than an English preseason," said Westwood, who's under contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.

The comparisons don't end there for Westwood, who believes that Charlotte would not only compete, but thrive in the English second tier.