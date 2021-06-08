Arlo White to call four Chicago Fire home games this summer

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

The schedule is set for Arlo White's return to calling MLS matches, with Chicago Fire FC announcing that he will call four home matches in June and July for local broadcast partner WGN-TV.

The voice of NBC Sports' Premier League coverage will call his first Fire game on Saturday, June 19, when the team faces the Columbus Crew. White will then call the Fire's matches against FC Cincinnati on June 23, the Philadelphia Union on June 26 and Atlanta United on July 3.

White was originally scheduled to commentate on Fire games during the Premier League's originally scheduled offseason in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed plans until this year. The England native spent years as an announcer on MLS matches, first leading local broadcasts of Seattle Sounders matches and then joining NBC Sports as its main MLS commentator.

White will commentate alongside former New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tony Meola, who regularly serves as the color analyst for WGN-TV's coverage of the Fire. Regular Fire play-by-play commentator Tyler Terens will provide insight from field level during each of the three upcoming home matches.

USMNT call up Nashville's Walker Zimmerman to replace Matt Miazga vs. Costa Rica
Portland Timbers re-sign 2014 SuperDraft pick George Fochive
Arlo White to call four Chicago Fire home games this summer
