Argentina calls up Atlanta United's Thiago Alamada for September friendlies

Thiago Almada

Thiago Almada is officially in the mix for 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina after getting called up for the Albiceleste's September friendlies.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni included the Atlanta United playmaker in his 28-man roster - alongside heavyweights Lionel Messi (PSG), Angel Di Maria (Juventus) and Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), among others - ahead of this month's preparation matches against Honduras (Sept. 23) and Jamaica (Sept 27).

Argentina will also take on the United Arab Emirates in a final warm-up a week before making their Group C debut against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

For Almada, this call-up offers him a chance to debut with the adult squad after appearing with the U23 (3), U20 (7) and Olympic (2) sides.

Atlanta' record-setting signing, who joined earlier this year from Velez Sarsfield for a reported $16 million, has six goals and 11 assists to his name in his first MLS season, scoring the game winner in Wednesday's 1-0 victory at Orlando City SC.

The 21-year-old follows in the footsteps of Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez as the second Five Stripes Player to earn a call-up with Argentina.

Almada and Atlanta continue their late-season Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs push on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | UniMás, TUDN, Twitter) against the Philadelphia Union.

World Cup Thiago Almada Atlanta United FC

"It's perfect timing": Thiago Almada ignites Atlanta United's playoffs hopes
Top-selling jerseys for each MLS club in 2022
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week
