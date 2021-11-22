Seattle Sounders team to beat in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Are the Seattle Sounders the team to beat in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs? There are two very different, yet equally valid, answers to the question.

The second answer, which is the more honest and relevant one, is that because of the missing players factor mentioned above, they’re not the team to beat in the playoffs. There are simply too many question marks and unknowns. Even if they get Morris, Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo and Lodeiro back, we have to wonder if they’ll have enough time to jell and find the rhythm and consistency needed to reach MLS Cup on Dec. 11 and win it.

While missing some of their best players for long stretches of 2021, they broke an MLS record for the longest unbeaten start to a season (13 games), had the best away record in club history (9W-4L-4D) and came within a win of notching the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed. It’s logical to conclude if Jordan Morris , Nicolas Lodeiro , Stefan Frei , Raul Ruidiaz and Joao Paulo (towards the end) had not missed as many games as they did, the Sounders would have finished above the Colorado Rapids , even if both teams earned 2022 Concacaf Champions League spots.

The first is a resounding “yes” based on how they’ve reached four of the past five MLS Cups, winning in 2016 and 2019, and the potential of what they can do if they ever get fully fit.

As someone who had to do this a couple of times, I know it normally takes a few games at a high level to feel like you’ve got your feet under you and your touch back to normal after a long layoff. The Sounders won’t have the luxury of putting their best group together in a few regular-season games to see what works and what doesn’t. They’ll have only a handful of training sessions before they go under the bright lights when No. 7 Real Salt Lake comes to Lumen Field for Tuesday night’s Round One game, trying to upset the No. 2 seed (10:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Poor form?

To be clear: I have zero concerns about how the Sounders ended the season. I never got too high when they got off to that historic start, and so I won’t get too low now that they hit some expected bumps on their journey, going winless in six games (0W-3L-3D).

This is MLS and even the very best teams – apparently except the 2021 New England Revolution – will have winless streaks and moments where they look bang average. In saying that, the Sounders are just too well-coached, too well-seasoned and too built for the big playoff moments for us to worry about a few bad results.