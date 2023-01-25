Anton Walkes remembered: Charlotte FC hold Celebration of Life

Stories and tears flowed as Anton Walkes was remembered in an emotional hour-long Celebration of Life at Charlotte FC ’s Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re a league where players are more than just players. You care about each other not just as devoted teammates, but as partners that support and love each other on and off the field.”

“Unlike many of you, I wasn't fortunate enough to spend a lot of time with Anton. But as I’ve read so many tributes and listened to those who knew him as a father, as a son, as a teammate and a friend, one thing was abundantly clear: Anton was a good man,” Garber said. “And he represented everything that’s great about our sport, and everything that’s great about our league.

Walkes passed away on Jan. 19 following an accident in South Florida. He was 25 years old.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, close friend Mohamed Khalifa, Charlotte FC player Andre Shinyashiki , head coach Christian Lattanzio and technical director Bobby Belair spoke about the impact Walkes made on and off the field – as a player, teammate and friend.

Walkes was also honored in video tributes from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, former clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth, as well as close friends from England.

He developed through the Tottenham academy before debuting in 2016, then joined Atlanta United ahead of their MLS expansion season in 2017. Walkes spent three seasons with the Five Stripes before being selected in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft by Charlotte FC, leading to 93 MLS games played.

Walkes was remembered as a loving and loyal friend, someone who always had his teammate’s back. An emotional Shinyashiki spoke about how Walkes sprinted across the field to support midfielder Derrick Jones following a hard tackle and remembered his message after Shinyashiki scored against Nashville SC.