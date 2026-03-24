Antoine Griezmann inspired by MLS icons Vela, Beckham

Antoine Griezmann spent years admiring Major League Soccer and its stars from afar, following the league’s progress as he developed into a generational forward.

In the French star's first interview since signing a contract that formally begins in July, he explained the decision behind a move that was years in the making.

On Tuesday, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner officially committed to playing in MLS with Orlando City , who completed a blockbuster transfer with LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid.

“He won everything, and he’s someone who I admired a lot playing in Los Angeles. And I want to reach his level as closely as possible – everything he gave, what he won with his club, and on a personal level.”

“It’s kind of what I want to do myself,” Griezmann said of the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and LAFC co-owner. “He was very important for the league, for his team.

The former Mexican international became a Black & Gold and MLS icon, breaking the league’s single-season goal (34) and goal contributions (49) records in 2019 before helping the club to the 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double and 2024 US Open Cup title.

Griezmann regularly tuned into MLS as far back as 2018, the year good friend and former Real Sociedad teammate Carlos Vela debuted with then-expansion side LAFC .

Antoine Griezmann under Carlos Vela’s retirement post on IG. 🇲🇽🤝🏼🇫🇷 An unforgettable partnership in world football. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rsmbvn02k4

“He’s my childhood hero,” the Frenchman said of the two-time MLS Cup winner with the LA Galaxy and current Inter Miami CF co-owner.

The 2018 World Cup winner idolizes David Beckham, the England and Manchester United legend whose transformative 2007 arrival forever changed the soccer landscape in the United States.

Griezmann’s appreciation for MLS stars went beyond personal ties, however.

Griezmann: "I liked Beckham a lot. He was my idol. That’s why I wear a long-sleeved shirt and wear the No.7." #UCL pic.twitter.com/VORGvhZ9Es

Why Orlando?

Griezmann-to-MLS speculation has circulated for several transfer windows, without ever getting past the rumor stage.

So, what motivated Atlético Madrid’s all-time leading scorer to take the plunge with Orlando City?

“I think the moment is now, for all the effort Orlando put into signing me,” he said. “For the relationship and good feelings I had with Ricardo [Moreira, Orlando City general manager and sporting director] at my home in Madrid. For the club’s project, the players and the fans. I think now’s the time.”

At Orlando, Griezmann becomes the club’s latest global superstar signing, following Brazilian midfielder Kaka (2015-17) and Portuguese winger Nani (2019-21).

“I think it’s important for players of that stature to play in the league to give it exposure, to motivate youngsters to want to be like them,” Griezmann said.