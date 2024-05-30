Andrew Tarbell saves Houston Dynamo | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Energy Moment of the Matchday

Starts are few and far between for Andrew Tarbell, who normally backs up Steve Clark at Houston Dynamo FC. You'd hardly know it based on his Matchday 17 performance Wednesday, which included the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius.

Playing his third match of the 2024 season in place of Clark (face injury), Tarbell made a stunning double save in the 26th minute – first denying Rafael Navarro before scrambling to rob Kévin Cabral's follow-up effort.

That helped Houston earn a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids at Shell Energy Stadium and was part of a 10-stop performance, tying current general manager Pat Onstad’s single-match club record.

"Andrew has always been a key piece in the team and locker room," Dynamo assistant coach Juan Guerra said postgame.

"He hasn't just become important after making all those saves tonight. He’s the first guy to support Steve and the rest of the starters. He's a player that is always pushing the standards to keep the team at a high level in everything we do. Tarbell deserves it, and I'm very happy for him."

With a quick turnaround, Houston return on Saturday at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

