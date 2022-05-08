Andre Shinyashiki makes Charlotte FC grand entrance: "Hopefully it’s just the beginning"

Andre Shinyashiki announced himself to the Charlotte FC faithful Saturday afternoon, scoring the 68th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami CF shortly after subbing on.

It was the forward’s debut with the expansion club after a trade earlier this week from the Colorado Rapids, which could see up to $400,000 in General Allocation Money head to the team that drafted the 2019 MLS Rookie of the Year.

The dream moment had been a long time coming, Shinyashiki said, as he chases a bigger role under manager Miguel Angel Ramirez.

“I’ve been trying to come to Charlotte for a while,” the 24-year-old said postgame. “Even in preseason I know that they tried to get me and Miguel was very interested. He even showed me on his iPad, something that said Andre Shinyashiki, one of our targets. But unfortunately it’s not always easy to leave a club.