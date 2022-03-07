"Always going to be heated": LAFC-Portland deadlock had playoff feel to it

The 1-1 deadlock also drove home why those involved – not the marketing specialists, but the players and coaches themselves – do not hesitate to tag this a rivalry matchup.

Sunday night’s LAFC - Portland Timbers showdown at Banc of California Stadium had just about everything, extending the madcap traditions of #MLSAfterDark with some playoff-level intensity in early March.

A Goal of the Year candidate, several top-quality saves, a superstar’s unexpected early exit, a red card, late heroics in front of the home supporters’ end and, to top it all off, some ill-tempered jawing after the final whistle.

“It’s great, I love it, relish that,” said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo postgame. “It's a clash of two styles of football, and that's always going to be heated. We believe in this, they believe in that, and we'll see who comes out on top. It's a great rivalry. It's great for the league, it's great for our conference, so I can't wait for more.”

His team controlled the tempo for long stretches and created ample danger in the final third. But they lost their talisman Carlos Vela to a halftime substitution and had to dig out an injury-time equalizer, Brian Rodriguez’s twinkle-toed endline run setting up Mamadou Fall for a point-blank tap-in some 74 minutes after Yimmi Chara’s second jaw-dropping overhead-kick golazo in as many weeks.

LAFC’s biggest question of the night – the health of the injury-prone Vela – will have to remain unanswered for the time being, it seems.

“Carlos, we took up at halftime, just precautionary, we're still assessing exactly what it is. But it doesn't seem severe,” said Cherundolo of his showpiece attacker, who was lively in the first half, playing two key passes and forcing a superb save from Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic in the 33rd minute.

“Carlos always feels something,” Cherundolo responded when asked a followup question about the circumstances of Vela’s exit. “No, like I said, just precautionary. I don't think it's anything serious. But our doctors are still assessing.”

Chara’s early wonderstrike put the visitors right where they like to be, especially against aggressive attacking opponents like LAFC: In the advantage, with scope to sit deep and hit on the counter. It wasn’t a surprise to anyone watching, but it worked, at least until Claudio Bravo’s second yellow card forced the Timbers to sweat out the game’s final stages with 10 men.