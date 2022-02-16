"I welcome that": Jozy Altidore embraces New England Revolution role under Bruce Arena

One thing that has changed for Altidore is his role with the Revs. After being the alpha male with Toronto FC for several years, he understands he’ll be the No. 3 forward on a team with Designated Players Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou , who tallied a combined 31 goals a year ago for a team that set an MLS points record (73) and won a club-first Supporters' Shield title.

“Quality, huge quality. Both of these guys, just training with them, being around them, incredibly serious, winners. You don't want to disrupt that," Altidore said. “What you want to do is add something. I spoke to Bruce about my role and obviously with where I am in my career, I was very open to coming here and understanding you have to compete for a place. Not only that, if these guys are playing, what you could add when you play to help take the load off these guys. I welcome that.”