"Allen Strong": FC Dallas honor victims from Texas shooting

FC Dallas played with heavy hearts during their Wednesday evening US Open Cup match at Nashville SC, honoring victims from this past weekend’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

The club wore black armbands during the 2-0 defeat and donned a pre-match shirt with the message "Allen Strong" – efforts they’ll mirror around Saturday’s rivalry trip to Austin FC as well (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez, who sported the "Allen Strong" shirt at GEODIS Park and will do the same at Q2 Stadium for Matchday 12, explained the efforts.

"It's something that happened very close where we are," Estévez said Wednesday of the tragedy that occurred a short 20-minute drive from where they train and play. "The players reached out to me and they wanted to send their support to the victims and to the community.