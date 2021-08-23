The favorites, challengers and who to watch during All-Star Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T 5G

Keep an eye out for: Ricardo Pepi

Were he available, Chicharito would have taken up this slot. He isn't fit, so I'll go out on a hunch-based limb here. We're yet to see Pepi uncork a full volley goal during an FC Dallas career that's only just begun. It just seems like his calm release, body control and presumed eagerness to show he belongs with all the vets in the Skills Challenge may result in some fantastic volleys.