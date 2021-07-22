Alexi Lalas expects Skills Challenge competition between MLS & Liga MX to be red-hot

“These players aren't great without reason. And part of that reason is the incredible confidence and ego that they have,” five-time MLS All-Star Alexi Lalas said. “They don't like to be shown up in any type of capacity. And the competitive juices will start flowing very quickly to represent yourself, represent your team, represent your league, represent your country and all those different things. I have no doubt that they would manifest in any type of competition. If they were playing cards, the same thing would happen.”

On Aug. 24, eight players from MLS and eight players from Liga MX will attempt to do just that, among other things, at the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G . And, believe it or not, it may just become as or more competitive than the All-Star Game itself.

There are moments in soccer where players, drowning in glory, celebrate their achievements in front of tens of thousands of fans all clamoring to praise their heroes for delivering moments that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. And I bet that feels pretty good or whatever. But have you ever hit the crossbar on the first try?

It’s likely that Lalas spoke from experiences past and very recent. Yesterday, Lalas and Liga MX legend Pavel Pardo took part in a crossbar challenge of their own at LAFC’s Nectar Performance Center to promote the upcoming All-Star Game and Skills Challenge that will see two leagues eager to prove — or reaffirm depending on who you ask — superiority over the other. Even if it’s just winning at something as simple as one of the sport’s most time-honored ways to mess around in practice.

“I think that there is a recognition on the players' part that these two leagues are, for lack of a better word, competing for hearts and minds,” Lalas said. “And yes, Liga MX has had a hell of a head start, but, you know, I think that there is a real recognition that this connection that we are talking about is only going to get bigger and more robust as we go on. I think that cannot be lost on the players.