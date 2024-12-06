After-School Programming: LA Galaxy, MLS unveil 2024 MLS Cup Legacy Project 

The room renovation, featuring fresh paint, shelves and LA Galaxy branding, will help the center provide approximately 500 children annually with after-school programming that promotes education, creativity, and health.

Galaxy legends Robbie Keane and Cobi Jones helped unveil the project on Thursday afternoon, before their former club faces New York Red Bulls for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, TDS).

As hosts of MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi, the LA Galaxy have joined forces with MLS in the 2024 MLS Cup Legacy Project, unveiling a refurbished safe space for kids to play after school hours at the East Side Riders Bike Club community center in Huntington Park.

Recognizing that juvenile crime and gang activities peak after school hours, East Side Riders Bike Club also plans to build its first youth soccer team, with the Galaxy and MLS providing equipment. This new endeavor will allow local children to play organized sports and build teamwork skills as an alternative to risky behaviors.

An original MLS club, the Galaxy have been committed to giving back to their local community and will continue to do so alongside MLS. The project also reinforces MLS’s commitment to doing good in the communities where we live and play games.