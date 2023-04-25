"Two heavyweights": Philadelphia Union, LAFC meet in massive CCL semifinal

"Obviously a very important match. You have now over the last year, the last calendar year, you have the four best teams on the continent left. You have a great matchup of two MLS teams that played in last year’s MLS Cup, and you have Tigres and León, two incredible Liga MX teams."

"We tend to bring the best out of each other," Philadelphia head coach Jim Curtin said on Tuesday. "I think we’ve had some special matches versus LAFC.

The reward for the winner is a coveted opportunity: A ticket to the CCL final, where they'll have a crack at either Liga MX's Tigres UANL or Club León and look to become the second straight MLS club to win the prestigious continental tournament following the Seattle Sounders ' breakthrough victory last year.

Now, the stakes don't get much higher for the next clash between the cross-country foes, who meet in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League semifinals, starting with Wednesday's first leg at Philly's Subaru Park (9 pm ET | FS1 and TUDN). The second leg is set for next Tuesday at LAFC's BMO Stadium, where aggregate score is the first decider and penalty kicks may be required.

The brief history between the sides has been defined by frantic, goal-filled contests, even before last year's legendary MLS Cup Final in Los Angeles , when LAFC narrowly edged Philadelphia in penalty kicks, aided by an iconic stoppage-time equalizer from Gareth Bale .

LAFC's approach

LAFC are in red-hot form heading into the semifinal series, sitting as MLS's last undefeated team (5W-0L-3D) through Matchday 9 and notching convincing aggregate victories in each of their first two CCL series. The Western Conference club first beat Costa Rican outfit Alajuelense in the Round of 16 (4-2 aggregate), then vanquished Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the quarterfinals (6-0 aggregate). Each of those results were aided by dominant 3-0 victories in the first leg on the road.

To put themselves in a similarly advantageous position in this series, LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo is focused on containing a Philadelphia side that's among the few MLS teams to find consistent success scoring goals against his team.

"[They do] what they do against every team: It’s very direct, it’s very vertical and that’s always a lot to handle for any team," Cherundolo said Tuesday. "I thought we’ve dealt with it pretty well. Most of the goals have come off set pieces. Out of the run of play, not too many. It’s nothing we don’t know, but it’s much the same they do to everybody.

"They don’t have a special recipe against us. It’s the same style they play every week. And that’s what makes them very good and dangerous, because they’re comfortable in those ways, and their habits and their behaviors are well known by everybody in their organization."

Cherundolo added he's expecting the two-legged format in CCL to lead to a different dynamic than a regular 90-minute fixture.

"I’m sure there will be lulls here and there in both games," Cherundolo said. "I think after both legs we’ll all sit down and we’ll talk about an intense two legs. I do think the intensity is important. It’s important to both clubs’ styles of play. And it’s something we’re prepared [for].