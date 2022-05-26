Minnesota United upset in Open Cup by Union Omaha: "I expect more"

Minnesota United FC had enough quality in their squad Wednesday night to book a quarterfinal ticket in the 2022 US Open Cup , head coach Adrian Heath is sure of that.

But it didn’t translate to a win at Allianz Field, of course, as they fell 2-1 to USL League One side Union Omaha. For the second time this tournament, the third-division side eliminated an MLS one, all after Chicago Fire FC fell on penalty kicks to the Nebraska-based group in the Third Round late last month.

So, where did it all go wrong? Heath pointed to the Loons' mental approach.

“As I’ve just said to them, I’ve been here before and the longer I’m in football I’ll be here again,” the Englishman said. “The game is littered with it all over the world, Premier League clubs getting beat by fourth division clubs, and it’s invariably because you don’t approach the game in the right manner. I couldn’t have said any more to the guys from Monday, Tuesday and tonight’s game of what to expect and what was to come.