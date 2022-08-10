Adrian Heath expecting "full house" at Allianz Field for MLS All-Star Game 

BLAINE, Minn. – Back on July 20, Allianz Field turned into a spectacle when English Premier League side Everton visited head coach Adrian Heath and Minnesota United FC at the 19,400-seat venue, with the Loons celebrating a 4-0 win .

The MLS All-Stars could make it two-for-two, beating their southern neighbors for the second-straight year after winning on penalty kicks in 2021’s match held at LAFC ’s Banc of California Stadium.

“We played Everton a couple weeks ago and after the game the one thing they said was, ‘The gameday experience was fantastic,’” Heath said on The Call Up’s live episode Monday. “And I think we're going to get a full house again. Our supporters turn up and they're going to get behind this group on Wednesday.”

Might a similar environment await at MNUFC’s state-of-the-art home on Wednesday evening, when the MLS All-Stars welcome the Liga MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (8:30 | ESPN, UniMas in United States; TSN4, TVA Sports in Canada)?

The tricky part, though, is Heath figuring out how to best deploy an attack-heavy roster – with the Englishman even admiring a Seattle Sounders talisman who, for once, isn’t trying to score on the Loons.

“As I said to the players this morning: It's going to be difficult picking the team because we've got 10 number 10s,” Heath told co-hosts Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins.

“We've got so many forwards and I've got to work out who's playing where. But I think the forward players in the league, I'm looking across there and [Raul] Ruidiaz who's got his back to me, every time that we play them, he seems to come up with a goal from nothing.”

Overseeing two days of training with the All-Stars, Heath noted he’s gotten an increased appreciation for the talent and off-field qualities many of the MLS All-Stars bring. He singled out LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez in particular, with Mexico’s all-time scorer set to captain MLS’s best against the league he debuted in with Chivas.

“You see these guys from afar, you shake hands after the game and say well done, but just to get to know them a little bit better, scratch the surface a little bit,” Heath said.